287,214 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.87.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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