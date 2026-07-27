28,866 Shares in Laureate Education $LAUR Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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