28,914 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Bought by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 43.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of $2.16 per share , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Unum Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Unum Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Unum Reports Q2 Net Income and Revenue

The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of $8.60 to $8.90 . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised.

Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $256.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, from $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The improvement in adjusted operating earnings and strong revenue therefore came alongside weaker reported profitability. Unum Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

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