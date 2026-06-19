28,965 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,149.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $733.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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