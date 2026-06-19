289,774 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Amanah Holdings Trust

Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289,774 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $79,801,000. Seagate Technology accounts for 11.7% of Amanah Holdings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amanah Holdings Trust owned about 0.13% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of STX stock opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $757.65 and a 200-day moving average of $499.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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