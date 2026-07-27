292,000 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp III $NHIC Bought by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III (NASDAQ:NHIC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 1.06% of NewHold Investment Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the period.

NewHold Investment Corp III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.81 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

NewHold Investment Corp III (NASDAQ:NHIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded NewHold Investment Corp III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on NewHold Investment Corp III

NewHold Investment Corp III Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020. NewHold Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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