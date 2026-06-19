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2,941 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by SG Trading Solutions LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SG Trading Solutions LLC opened a new position in Costco Wholesale, buying 2,941 shares valued at about $2.54 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional interest in Costco remains strong overall, with hedge funds and other investors making notable additions to their holdings and institutions owning 68.48% of the stock.
  • Costco continues to draw attention for both its fundamentals and valuation: the company recently raised its dividend and posted solid revenue, but shares also face valuation concerns and mixed analyst sentiment near the $1,000 level.
  • Interested in Costco Wholesale? Here are five stocks we like better.

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock worth $121,098,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 399,894 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $370,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,001.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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