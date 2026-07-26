29,436 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,436 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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