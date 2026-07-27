2,944,378 Shares in OneStream, Inc. $OS Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,944,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,665,000. OneStream accounts for 1.4% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.20% of OneStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter worth about $109,803,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,648,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneStream by 3,942.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,595,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,300,000 after buying an additional 1,556,366 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in OneStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000.

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OneStream Stock Performance

OneStream stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. OneStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

About OneStream

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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