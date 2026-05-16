2,993 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Richard Young Associates Ltd.

Richard Young Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Richard Young Associates Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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