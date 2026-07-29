29,944 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE C opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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