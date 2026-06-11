3,001 Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,001 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 347 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.00.

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Woodward Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.14 and a 200 day moving average of $349.81. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.71 and a 1 year high of $407.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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