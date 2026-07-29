300,300 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,300 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $34,228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on A. HSBC cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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