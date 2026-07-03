30,181 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $11,466,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of HII stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.34 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $381.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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