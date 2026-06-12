3,024 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $364.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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