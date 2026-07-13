3,038 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,038 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fabrinet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $471.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.20. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $272.49 and a fifty-two week high of $748.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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