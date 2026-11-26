Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053,485 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,044,232 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $31,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,440,215 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,978,000 after buying an additional 138,464 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the bank's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 111,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 288,595 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1550 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, SVP Donnell R. White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,071.39. This trade represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Rollins III bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,860. The trade was a 933.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company traces its roots to 1866, when P.W. Huntington & Company opened in Columbus. Huntington's offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, business lending, treasury management, wealth management, and investment services.

See Also

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