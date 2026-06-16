3,083 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Stock Up 3.9%

LITE stock opened at $957.24 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $900.25 and its 200-day moving average is $636.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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