3,100 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,364,638,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock worth $977,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock worth $843,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $545.79 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.61 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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