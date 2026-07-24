310,000 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Bought by Gavilan Investment Partners LLC

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,534,000. Roblox accounts for about 4.7% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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