31,008 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $11,074,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $108.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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