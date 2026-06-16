3,104 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $529.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here