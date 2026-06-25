31,215 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,215 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $26,408,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $990.84 and a 200-day moving average of $926.07. The company has a market cap of $317.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.78 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $958.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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