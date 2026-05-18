31,269 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Acquired by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,269 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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