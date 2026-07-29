31,372 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,372 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. NVIDIA robotics growth article

CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. Positive Sentiment: New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. NVIDIA Safe Superintelligence investment article

New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. NVIDIA OpenAI financing article

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. NVIDIA default insurance costs article

Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese authorities reportedly detained an NVIDIA employee in a probe involving alleged diversion of Super Micro AI servers to China. Although no wrongdoing by NVIDIA has been established, the investigation raises additional export-control, legal and reputational risks. Intensifying Chinese competition and weakness across Asian chip stocks are adding pressure to the sector. Taiwan NVIDIA employee investigation article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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