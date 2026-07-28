315,018 Shares in Bioventus Inc. $BVS Bought by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Bioventus comprises 0.3% of Engine Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Bioventus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 148.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.75.

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Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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