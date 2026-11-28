Elequin Capital LP lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 31,597,015 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,045,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,342,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 607,375 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $171,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,162,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,399 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,868,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $302.65. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.37 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.85 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Vonne sold 632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.14, for a total value of $182,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,644,260.78. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures precision power-conversion, measurement and control technologies. Founded in 1981, the company supplies equipment used to generate, deliver and manage electrical power in demanding applications. Its products include power supplies, high-voltage power systems, radio-frequency power solutions and related monitoring and control technologies. These products support semiconductor manufacturing and other markets, including industrial, medical, data center and communications applications.

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