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31,680 Shares in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Euro Pacific Asset Management opened a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ADR, buying 31,680 shares valued at about $2.37 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional interest in KSPI remains notable, with several firms recently adding to or initiating stakes; overall, 32.20% of the stock is held by institutional investors.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally constructive, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67, while the stock also recently saw a dividend increase to $1.7978 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 118,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

KSPI stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's payout ratio is presently 64.30%.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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