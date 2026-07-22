319,665 Shares in Infosys Ltd. $INFY Acquired by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,665 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Infosys makes up about 4.3% of XY Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

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Infosys Trading Down 1.7%

INFY stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Infosys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Report on INFY

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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