32,200 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,200 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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