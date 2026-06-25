32,870 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,870 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of INTU opened at $262.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here