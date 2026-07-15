328,720 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,720 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,777 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,817 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $48,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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