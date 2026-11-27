Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,560 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 329,527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Oracle were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 231.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.94 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $250.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,730,207.11. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,096.50. This represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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