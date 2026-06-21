3,320 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $332.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -899.32, a PEG ratio of 1,200.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average is $335.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,500. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,616 shares of company stock valued at $49,371,944. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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