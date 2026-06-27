33,383 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $239.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 630.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. CICC Research increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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