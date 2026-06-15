34,130 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Purchased by MLP3 LLC

MLP3 LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of MLP3 LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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