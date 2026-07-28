341,356 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Purchased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341,356 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $56,689,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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