3,426 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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