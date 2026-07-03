34,350 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000. Teradyne makes up 1.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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