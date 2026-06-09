35,001 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Acquired by Rule One Partners LLC

Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,001 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. PayPal makes up 0.3% of Rule One Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,334 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,218 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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