35,076 Shares in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,076 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.06% of Pampa Energia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 41.9% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 698,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,968,000 after buying an additional 206,197 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 8.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $23,496,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 68.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,078 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 85.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Pampa Energia

In related news, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 275,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $926,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,646,973 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,299.01. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gustavo Mariani bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.40 per share, with a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,566,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,487,377.60. The trade was a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,311,977 shares of company stock worth $32,265,316 over the last three months. 55.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pampa Energia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pampa Energia wasn't on the list.

While Pampa Energia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here