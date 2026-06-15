35,268 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Bought by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.6% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $402.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $403.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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