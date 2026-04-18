Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

35,423 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Dutch Bros logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One North America initiated a new position in Dutch Bros by buying 35,423 shares (~$2.17M) in Q4, and institutional/hedge fund ownership stands at 85.54%.
  • Analysts are broadly positive with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a $75.52 average price target; notable upgrades include Goldman Sachs (to Buy, $75 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $85 PT).
  • Dutch Bros recently beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.17 vs $0.10; revenue $443.6M, +29.4% y/y), but trades at a high valuation (P/E ~83.5) and was trading near $53.45 with an $8.79B market cap.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dutch Bros Right Now?

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
10 stocks to dump today
10 stocks to dump today
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines