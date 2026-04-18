35,423 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.52.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

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