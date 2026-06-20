3,568 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,568 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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