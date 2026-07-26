35,780 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.33%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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