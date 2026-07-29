35,961 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,961 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.43.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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