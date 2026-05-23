36,125 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,197 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 13,155 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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