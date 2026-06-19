36,478 Shares in Crane $CR Purchased by Arrow Capital Management LLC

Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. Crane comprises approximately 3.9% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.33.

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Crane Trading Up 3.0%

CR opened at $215.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $216.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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