3,656 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $41,650,580. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $346.43 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $268.10 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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