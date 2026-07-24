Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,761 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,640 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Globe Life worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.60.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of GL stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Trending Headlines about Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,874 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here